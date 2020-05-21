Bournemouth’s Jordan Ibe accused of ignoring lockdown by getting haircut and wearing ’breaking the rules’ gown
Bournemouth have launched an investigation after club forward Jordan Ibe appeared to break lockdown rules to get a haircut.
The 24 year-old posted an Instagram story on social media showing him receiving a trim while wearing a mask.
Ibe was in close proximity to his hairdresser - breaking social distancing rules - and was wearung a gown which read ’Breaking The Rules, Changing The Game’.
A Bournemouth spokesman told The Sun: "We are aware of a social media post made by one of our players.
“We have launched an internal investigation, the outcome of which will remain confidential."
The incident comes just a day after Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was accused of also breaking lockdown regulations to get his haircut.
It is the third time the Spurs man has appeared to go against social distancing measures, leading to an investigation being opened up against him by the north London club.
A total of 748 Premier League players and staff were recently tested for coronavirus ahead of teams returning to training, with six positive cases uncovered.
Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan and Watford defender Adrian Mariappa have revealed themselves as two of the positive cases, with two more unnamed cases also reported to be a part of the Hornets set-up.
Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante are among the top flight footballers to have decided not to return to daily sessions at the training ground due to fears about their safety during the pandemic.