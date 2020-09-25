Bournemouth waiting on Lloyd Kelly and Joshua King
15:52pm, Fri 25 Sep 2020
Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is a doubt for the visit of Norwich.
Left-back Kelly went off during the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester City with a hamstring injury.
Striker Joshua King is back in training and close to making his first appearance of the season.
Winger Junior Stanislas is also on the mend and could be in contention after picking up a knock on the opening day.
Emiliano Buendia is set to return to the Norwich squad.
The Argentinian midfielder has yet to figure so far due to suspension and then a shin problem which kept him out of the draw with Preston.
The Canaries will be without Kieran Dowell for around three months after he suffered an ankle injury last weekend.
Sam Byram and Grant Hanley are still sidelined.