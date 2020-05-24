Bournemouth footballer tests positive for coronavirus in second round of Premier League testing
An unnamed Bournemouth player has tested positive for coronavirus in the second round of Premier League testing.
The Cherries said the player’s identity will not be disclosed and that they will now self-isolate for seven days.
In the latest round of testing two people from two separate clubs tested positive.
And a total of 996 players and staff were tested last week on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with the number of tests available to each club increasing from 40 to 50.
The first round of testing saw six positive tests at three different clubs.
Bournemouth said in a statement: "Medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected.
"In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date.
“Following strict adherence of the Premier League's return to training regulations, the club's training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week.”