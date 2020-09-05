Bournemouth defender Shaun Hobson makes Southend switch
Southend have announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Shaun Hobson.
The 22-year-old, who has previously worked with United boss Mark Molesley, has joined the League Two side on a one-year deal.
Hobson told the club’s official website: “This is a great opportunity for me to show what I can do.
“I love him (Molesley). He was at Bournemouth since the first day I joined.
“That was the start of his coaching development so I’ve been there from the start of his coaching career and he’s developed me as a player and man.”
Molesley added: “First and foremost, he’s a talented footballer.
“He’s a good age, at 22, where he’s had good experience in his loan moves. He’s a strong boy but also a strong character and I think he’ll be a great fit for the football club.”