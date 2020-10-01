Bournemouth bring in Rodrigo Riquelme from Atletico Madrid
Bournemouth have signed Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme on a season-long loan.
The deal, which is subject to international clearance, includes an option for the Cherries to make the move permanent.
Madrid-born Riquelme, 20, is a former Spain youth international who has made two substitute appearances for Atletico, one of them his LaLiga debut against Eibar in September 2019.
“I am very happy to be here,” Riquelme told afcbTV. “Bournemouth is a very good club and this was the right move for me.
“I came here to improve myself and to help the team get back to the Premier League, which is where this club should be. I am excited to get started.”
Riquelme becomes manager Jason Tindall’s first signing and will be available to face Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday if international clearance is received in time.
Tindall said: “It is great to have a new signing on board and especially someone of Rodrigo’s quality.
“I have made it very clear that we will only sign players who can improve our squad and we have now done that.
“This football club has been synonymous with impactful wingers over the years, and Rodrigo fits that bill perfectly.
“He is a creative, exciting talent who I cannot wait to start working with.”