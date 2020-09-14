Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall set to shuffle pack for Palace visit
Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall is likely to rotate his side for their Carabao Cup second-round clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.
The Cherries got off to a winning start under Tindall with a 3-2 victory over Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.
Chris Mepham made his first competitive start in nine months against Rovers as he returned from a serious knee injury so the Wales international is expected to be rested.
Steve Cook, too, was a surprise starter following an unspecified niggle so could also be given more time to fully recover, while Asmir Begovic (dead leg) and Diego Rico (thigh) are expected to miss out.
Palace manager Roy Hodgson could hand a full debut to summer signing Eberechi Eze.
The forward came on for a 15-minute cameo in Palace’s 1-0 opening weekend Premier League win over Southampton but will be keen to impress from the start at the Vitality Stadium.
Given the busy fixture list, Hodgson will almost certainly shuffle his pack, with Michy Batshuayi also looking for his first involvement since signing for a second loan spell from Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho (all hamstring), Patrick Van Aanholt (shoulder), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Christian Benteke (foot) and Connor Wickham (unspecified) are all still likely to be missing.