Boston tee party: Scottie Scheffler breaks 60 to join a select group
American Scottie Scheffler secured his place in the history books with a brilliant round of 59 in the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.
Scheffler carded 12 birdies and no bogeys on the par-71 layout to reach 13 under par and share the early clubhouse lead with Australian Cameron Davis in the first FedEx Cup play-off event.
The 24-year-old from Texas, who finished in a tie for fourth in the US PGA Championship earlier this month, is the 12th player to break 60 on the PGA Tour, with six of those rounds coming since 2016.
Scheffler birdied the second, added four more in a row from the fourth and picked up another shot on the ninth to race to the turn in 30.
Further gains on the 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th and 16th left him needing to birdie the par-five 18th to break the 60 barrier and he calmly two-putted from around 80 feet from just short of the green.