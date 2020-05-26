Borussia Dortmund take on Bayern Munich tonight in what promises to be the biggest Bundesliga game of the season so far - ’Der Klassiker’.

As German football continues its comeback as the first of Europe’s top five leagues to return since the coronavirus crisis, here is everything you need to know about the massive clash.

Dortmund boss Lucien Favre will come up against Bayern caretaker Hans Dieter-Flick - (Copyright DPA/PA Images )

What time is it on?

The match kicks off at the Signal Iduna Park at 5:30pm GMT.

What channel is it on?

The huge Bundesliga clash is being shown on BT Sport 1 from 5pm GMT. BT Sport have the rights to all Bundesliga matches in the UK.

What sort of form are the two teams in?

Dortmund eased to a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday and with it secured a sixth successive Bundesliga victory since their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Leverkusen in early February.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend was their seventh win in a row in all competitions as they also extended their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 12 games.

How could this effect the title race?

Bayern currently sit four points clear of Dortmund as they look to clinch an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

However, a win for Favre’s second place side would take them to within just one point of the champions with six games remaining.

What other matches are happening today?

Here is the full list of Bundesliga games happening tonight (all times in GMT):

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (5:30pm)

Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach (7:30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v SC Freiburg (7:30pm)

Bayern Leverkusen v Wolfsburg (7:30pm)