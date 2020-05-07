Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker believes Andy Murray would benefit if there is no competitive tennis for the rest of the 2020 season.

Murray, 32, has not played since last November at the Davis Cup Finals after suffering a bruise to his pelvic bone.

The two-time Wimbledon and US Open champion was optimistic he would return to action at the Miami Open in late March, but the pandemic has meant events have been unable to go ahead.

Two of the major Slams of the season have also been affected, with the French Open postponed and Wimbledon cancelled altogether.

Meanwhile, the WTA and ATP Tours are set to restart on July 13.

And Becker, who is a three-time Wimbledon winner, feels having the rest of the 2020 season off will benefit the British former world number one.

Speaking to Sky Sports:, he said: "I think it's good for players like Andy Murray, you know, it gives him more time to come back and get physically ready then for 2021.

"I think it benefits more (Novak) Djokovic, (Rafael) Nadal, Federer because they know how good they are, they know what to do, and I don't think we are going to see a change of form from them.