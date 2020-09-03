Bolton continue recruitment drive with Andrew Tutte signing
Andrew Tutte has become Bolton’s 16th summer signing.
The 29-year-old midfielder, who was previously with Morecambe, has joined the Trotters on a one-year deal following a successful trial.
Tutte told the club’s official website: “I’m buzzing and over the moon to sign for such a big club like this and I can’t wait to get started.
“I got to know the lads when I was in training earlier in the summer and I get on with every single one of them.
“I’ve been promoted from this league before and I know what it takes to succeed at this level. This group of players are capable of that, 100 per cent!”
Bolton head coach Ian Evatt added: “Andrew is a lad that we had earlier on in pre-season and he did very well.
“He had offers from higher up and chose to come here. I think that speaks volumes for the way we’re doing things and I’m delighted to welcome him to Bolton Wanderers.”