Bolton continue recruitment drive with Andrew Tutte signing

Andrew Tutte's last club was Morecambe
Andrew Tutte's last club was Morecambe - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:21pm, Thu 03 Sep 2020
Andrew Tutte has become Bolton’s 16th summer signing.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who was previously with Morecambe, has joined the Trotters on a one-year deal following a successful trial.

Tutte told the club’s official website: “I’m buzzing and over the moon to sign for such a big club like this and I can’t wait to get started.

“I got to know the lads when I was in training earlier in the summer and I get on with every single one of them.

“I’ve been promoted from this league before and I know what it takes to succeed at this level. This group of players are capable of that, 100 per cent!”

Bolton head coach Ian Evatt added: “Andrew is a lad that we had earlier on in pre-season and he did very well.

“He had offers from higher up and chose to come here. I think that speaks volumes for the way we’re doing things and I’m delighted to welcome him to Bolton Wanderers.”

