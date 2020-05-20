A body washed up on a Los Angeles beach has been identified as that of former WWE star Shad Gaspard who disappeared while swimming with his family on Sunday.

The 39 year-old was dragged into a strong rip current at Venice Beach while swimming with his 10 year-old son Aryeh, who had to be rescued.

Police were told in the early hours of Wednesday morning that a body, matching the description of Gaspard had been found.

In a police statement they said: “The decedent was identified as Shad Gaspard and next of kin was notified.”

A spokesman for the fire department said at the weekend: "The father unfortunately got pushed down by a wave as they were getting pulled out of the current.

“The lifeguard rescued and grabbed the boy, the son, and tried to grab the father as well. He ended up getting pushed down by a wave and we couldn’t find him and we immediately started with our rescue boats."

Gaspard was a former member of tag team Cryme Tyme and left the wrestling scene in 2010 to pursue a career in acting.

Former WWE stars have paid tribute on social media.

WWE’s Triple H said: “I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts.”

And Titus O’Neil wrote: "My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed.