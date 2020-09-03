Blackpool sign West Ham midfielder Daniel Kemp on season-long loan
Blackpool have completed the signing of West Ham midfielder Daniel Kemp on a season-long loan.
The Hammers academy graduate impressed at Stevenage earlier this year and will now get the chance to test himself in Sky Bet League One.
Kemp, 21, told the official club website: “There’s a lot of things that make this club somewhere players want to join – the head coach, the way the team wants to play, the vision for the future. It’s all really exciting and I think it will be a good season for the club.
“I’m young, hungry and want to do well. Hopefully I can show what I’m about and help Blackpool push on this coming season.”
Head coach Neil Critchley added: “His technical attributes and intelligence will bring a lot to the team, and he further strengthens the squad in the final third of the pitch.
“We thank West Ham for allowing Daniel to join us for the season and we look forward to working with him and helping him develop further.”