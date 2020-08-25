Blackpool sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Fojticek
Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Alex Fojticek on a free transfer from Manchester United.
The Slovakian left the Red Devils in June after spending four seasons in their academy and has agreed an initial one-year deal with the Seasiders.
Blackpool hold an option to extend the 20-year-old’s contract by a further season and Fojticek is glad to have secured the move.
Fojticek, who had been on trial with the Sky Bet League One club for a number of weeks, said: “I’m really excited to be here and looking forward to getting started.
“This is a club that is going in the right direction and there is a real feel good factor around the place.
“I’m looking forward to developing under (goalkeeping coach) Steve Banks and helping the club push on.”
Fojticek will battle it out for a place in the first team alongside Chris Maxwell and Jack Sims.
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley added: “Alex will bring a good amount of competition to the goalkeeping position, which will be vital for the coming season.
“He has done well with us while on trial here and has a good hard working attitude. We’re pleased to have him on board.”