Blackpool sign former Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell

Demetri Mitchell was released by Manchester United this summer
Demetri Mitchell was released by Manchester United this summer - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
22:18pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Blackpool have signed Demetri Mitchell following his recent departure from Manchester United.

Mitchell, 23, who can play at full-back or on the wing, has agreed a two-year deal after impressing Blackpool boss Neil Critchley during a trial.

The Seasiders said on their official website: “Blackpool FC are pleased to announce the signing of Demetri Mitchell on a two-year deal with the club holding an option to extend by a further year.

“Mitchell joins the club following the expiration of his contract at Manchester United in the summer, where he spent over 10 years developing through their academy.”

Left-sided player Mitchell has had two previous loan spells at Hearts, where he made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Blackpool

PA