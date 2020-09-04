Blackpool sign former Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell
22:18pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Blackpool have signed Demetri Mitchell following his recent departure from Manchester United.
Mitchell, 23, who can play at full-back or on the wing, has agreed a two-year deal after impressing Blackpool boss Neil Critchley during a trial.
The Seasiders said on their official website: “Blackpool FC are pleased to announce the signing of Demetri Mitchell on a two-year deal with the club holding an option to extend by a further year.
“Mitchell joins the club following the expiration of his contract at Manchester United in the summer, where he spent over 10 years developing through their academy.”
Left-sided player Mitchell has had two previous loan spells at Hearts, where he made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions.