Blackpool sign Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard on loan until January
15:41pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Blackpool have signed 21-year-old defender Daniel Ballard on a loan deal from Arsenal.
The Northern Ireland international will remain with the Seasiders until January 2021.
“I’m over the moon to be here and really excited to get started,” he told the club’s official website.
“It’s a great opportunity to play for a club like Blackpool, and I’m really determined to do well here. I will offer 100 per cent and will be aggressive and play for the shirt.
“As a young player, it’s important you grasp every opportunity you are given, and I will be doing everything I can to help this team push on and be successful whilst I am here.”