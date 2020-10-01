Blackpool recruit full-back Jordan Gabriel on loan
17:26pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Blackpool have signed full-back Jordan Gabriel on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.
The 22-year-old, who has come through the Reds’ academy, enjoyed a temporary spell with Scunthorpe last season.
Boss Neil Critchley told the Seasiders’ website: “Jordan is a talented modern-day full-back and is someone I have been aware of from his early years at Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.
“Jordan is someone who I feel will fit in well within the squad we are building here, and he brings healthy competition to the defensive third of the pitch. I look forward to working with him throughout the season.”