Blackpool missing Matty Virtue for Lincoln game
Blackpool will again be without midfielder Matty Virtue for their Sky Bet League One clash with Lincoln.
The 23-year-old is yet to feature in the league this season due to a knock and the visit of the Imps comes too soon.
Midfielder Sullay Kaikai, who returned from injury as a substitute against Gillingham last week, is doubtful after suffering a fresh knock.
New signing Luke Garbutt, who has not featured in a competitive fixture since March, played 60 minutes in a friendly this week as he builds up his fitness but it remains to be seen if he will be involved.
Brennan Johnson is likely to get another opportunity for Lincoln after an impressive debut against Charlton last weekend.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest last week, played the last 20 minutes of the 2-0 win on Sunday.
Another loan player, West Brom striker Callum Morton, is facing two months out with a shoulder injury.
The game comes too soon for Aaron Lewis but, after the defender was called up to the Wales squad, the Imps are hoping he sees some action over the next fortnight.