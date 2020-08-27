Blackburn duo Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher missing for Doncaster clash

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn play their first competitive game of the new season against Doncaster
By NewsChain Sport
17:54pm, Thu 27 Aug 2020
Blackburn are likely to be without defender Ryan Nyambe and forward Sam Gallagher for their Carabao Cup first-round clash against Doncaster.

The pair have both been troubled by minor knocks in pre-season and, while they are back in training, they are unlikely to be risked by manager Tony Mowbray.

New signing Thomas Kaminski will also not be involved.

The former Belgium Under-21 goalkeeper, who joined the club from Gent this week, must isolate for 14 days under government rules before he can begin training with his new club.

Doncaster will be in action for the first time in a competitive match since March.

New signings Jason Lokilo, Taylor Richards and Ed Williams will hope to be involved.

Left-back Reece James is not likely to be called upon by manager Darren Moore after missing the last two friendlies with a leg problem.

Midfielder Jon Taylor could feature after an ankle injury.

