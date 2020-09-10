Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz faces fitness test before Brentford game
Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz faces a fitness race to play Brentford.
The striker is training after a quad injury but had not featured during pre-season.
Gary Gardner is unlikely to feature as he battles a knee injury and has also missed Blues’ build-up games.
Jonathan Leko, who joined from West Brom this summer, is still over a month away from a return from the serious knee injury he suffered in January.
Ivan Toney is poised to make his Brentford debut after his £10million move from Peterborough.
The striker is a replacement for Ollie Watkins after he joined Aston Villa for an initial £28million.
Bees captain Pontus Jansson, Henrik Dalsgaard, Christian Norgaard and Patrik Gunnarsson should be available after their respective international duties.
Josh Dasilva, Halil Dervisoglu, Bryan Mbeumo, Mads Bech and Jaakko Oksanen are also back after joining their countries’ respective age groups.