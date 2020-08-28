Birmingham sign Jonathan Leko from West Brom

By NewsChain Sport
13:41pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Birmingham have completed the signing of Jonathan Leko from West Brom.

The striker has signed a three-year contract at St Andrew’s and has cost around £1million.

Leko spent the first half of last season on loan at Charlton, only for a serious knee injury to cut short his spell at The Valley in December.

The 21-year-old also spent time on loan at Bristol City having struggled to make a breakthough at The Hawthorns.

He made 23 appearances for Albion, scoring once, having made his debut as a 16-year-old in 2015.

He joins George Friend, Jon Toral and Ivan Sanchez as new signings at Birmingham.

