Bin Suroor sets sights on Dubai campaign for Stunning Beauty

Saeed bin Suroor’s Stunning Beauty will not be see again until she runs at the Dubai Carnival.

Unraced at two, the Shamardal filly created a favourable impression when winning on her debut at Newmarket’s July meeting.

She then went to Leicester and landed prohibitive odds with the minimum of fuss, but rather than target a Group race before the season is out, Bin Suroor would rather give her more time to develop.

“We’ve decided we’re going to keep her for Dubai, we like to have some top horses for Dubai,” he said.

“She’s been doing well since Leicester, she came back well, but she’s one for next year really.

“We want to take her to Dubai and then bring her back to the UK and target some nice races.”

Bin Suroor was dealt a cruel blow earlier in the season when Military March had to miss the Derby with a setback, having finished fourth in the 2000 Guineas.

“Military March will go to Dubai, but he will have one more race here first, he’s in full training,” said the Godolphin trainer.

“We’ll find a race for him somewhere soon before he goes out to Dubai.

Military March won the Autumn Stakes last season - (Copyright PA Archive)

“He won’t have a penalty, so we’ll be looking for a Listed or a Group Three for him and anything over 10 furlongs or a mile and a half will be fine.

“I’ve always thought a mile and a half would be for him, but he has the speed for a mile and a quarter. We know he’s a very nice horse.

“I don’t know what the Carnival will look like this year (because of the coronavirus pandemic). They normally send the race programme out at the end of this month, then we’ll see the races.

“We start to put a team together in October, when the season here is finished. Anything over 90-plus we start thinking of it. If they are rated less, they wouldn’t be competitive.”