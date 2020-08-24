Bin Suroor monitoring Goodwood weather ahead of Benbatl return

Benbatl will run in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Celebration Mile at Goodwood as long as the ground is suitable.

Not seen since his meritorious run when third to Maximum Security in the Saudi Cup on dirt, Saeed bin Suroor’s stable stalwart is well clear on the ratings ahead of the Group Two.

Having missed the Prix Jacques le Marois and the Juddmonte International, he is set to return in calmer waters.

“He’s training well, he worked well on the Limekilns the other day and he’s ready now for a race,” said Bin Suroor.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him run, but he will only run if the ground is not soft.

“York just came a little soon and we thought it might be too soft as well. We’ve tried him on it before, he doesn’t handle soft.”

With rain around, William Knight has given the consistent Sir Busker the option after his good run at York last week.

Despite running off a mark a stone higher than which he started 2020, he almost caught Montatham in the Clipper Logistics Handicap.

“It’s a chancy entry. There’s a bit of rain around in the week, so we’ll see what happens,” said Knight of his Royal Ascot winner.

“He’s come out of his race particularly well, which surprised me as it looked like he’d had a hard race. He’s bouncing today.

“It’s too early to say whether he’ll run or not, but if it’s soft ground, then we might chance it.”

Century Dream, Regal Reality, Duke Of Hazzard, Positive, Escobar and Dark Vision are also among the 12 entries.