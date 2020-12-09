Bielsa names XI, Rainbow Laces and Vardy’s message – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 9.

Football

Marcelo Bielsa did not keep West Ham guessing!

Tottenham relived Ledley King’s fast finish at Bradford from 20 years ago.

Newcastle celebrated their 128th birthday.

Leeds wished former striker Jermaine Beckford happy birthday with a throwback video.

Antonio Rudiger voiced his support for Demba Ba following the suspension of Istanbul Basaksehir’s match at Paris St Germain on Tuesday. Ba challenged the fourth official following an alleged use of racist language.

Jamie Vardy wrote a goodwill message to Foxes Pride on the corner flag that he broke when celebrating Leicester’s late winner at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Lionel Messi paid tribute to former Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella, who died on Tuesday.

TODO: define component type factbox

Becks felt the burn.

TODO: define component type factbox

Do you agree with Rio?

Rainbow Laces Day

Sports stars, teams and organisations supported #Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign as Wednesday marked Rainbow Laces Day.

Cricket

Ben Stokes paid tribute to his dad.

TODO: define component type factbox

Stuart Broad reminisced about his England debut.

TODO: define component type factbox

Australian opener David Warner congratulated Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mate Natarajan Jayaprakash for making his India debut during their recent one-day series.

TODO: define component type factbox

Kevin Pietersen continued to enjoy his time in South Africa.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Saturday cannot come fast enough for AJ and Eddie Hearn!

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

This is tennis.

Formula One

At least Mercedes can laugh about it now…

Thought of the day.

MMA

Conor McGregor was as modest as ever.

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox