Everyone involved in the German Bundesliga will be holding their breath today as Chancellor Angela Merkel announces whether football can return on May 15.

Footballers in Germany have now been without matches for two months due to the coronavirus, but have recently been able to return to team training as lockdown restrictions were eased.

It meant for several weeks players were having to be innovative and maintain their fitness from home, amusing fans on social media in the process.

Take a look at a compilation of some of the best bits from Bayern Munich players home training techniques in what has been an unprecedented period in players' careers.

Bayern Munich will resume the Bundesliga season with a four point lead at the top of the table over title rivals Borussia Dortmund with nine games remaining.