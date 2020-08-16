Bernardo Silva calls out ‘pathetic’ Liverpool fans – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Rio Ferdinand was not backing down in his scathing assessment of Manchester City’s defending in their Champions League quarter-final defeat by Lyon, even when pulled up on it by Aymeric Laporte himself.

Laporte’s City team-mate Bernardo Silva had numerous suggestions for how Liverpool-supporting Twitter trolls could spend their time instead of mocking his side’s exit.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was putting his players through their paces in pre-season training.

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong wheeled into Bremen ahead of his loan move to Bundesliga side Werder.

Cricket

Australia great Ricky Ponting paid tribute to old foe MS Dhoni following the former India captain’s retirement.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took the opportunity to restate his belief that his “great buddy” Dhoni never got him out at Lord’s for his first Test wicket in 2011, despite Indian claims to the contrary.

Sam Billings recalled his Indian Premier League days, where he shared a pitch with Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings.

The ICC shared a Dhoni highlight reel.

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Michael Burgess’ catch was pretty impressive, never mind the roll.

Boxing

Tyson Fury found his Sunday morning workout wheely hard.

Alexander Povetkin arrived at Fight Camp ahead of his clash with Dillian Whyte next weekend.

Cycling

Chris Froome wishes Remco Evenepoel well in his recovery after the Belgian rider was hospitalised after a crash.

Golf

James Milner offered his support to Thomas Bjorn as the 2018 Europe Ryder Cup captain continued on his ‘Wentworth2Wales’ charity walk.

Justin Rose was on the driving range.

Athletics

It was a special anniversary for Usain Bolt.

Mixed martial arts

Basketball superstar LeBron James led the tributes after Stipe Miocic took a unanimous decision over Daniel Cormier at UFC 252.

Former UFC middleweight Mike Bisping was also impressed.

Daniel Sturridge was backing the other guy.

So too was Tony Bellew.

Tennis

Simona Halep celebrated her 21st WTA title of her career at the Prague Open.