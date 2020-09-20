Berkshire Rocco pencilled in for Ascot
Pertemps St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco could be seen next in the Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot.
Although winless in 2020 thus far, Andrew Balding’s colt has run some tremendous races in defeat – finishing second in the Lingfield Derby Trial, the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot and the season’s final Classic at Doncaster, as well as placing fourth in the Great Voltigeur at York.
The Kingsclere handler is keen to get the son of Sir Percy’s head in front before the end of the campaign and views the Listed Noel Murless Stakes on October 2 as an attractive aim.
“He has come out of the Leger in good form,” said Balding.
“He will probably go to the Noel Murless in two weeks’ time at Ascot. He deserves to win a race this year and that looks a logical target.
“There has been some interest from abroad, but nothing firm. It is just a case of watch this space.
“I was very proud of the horse last week. He went as close as he could without winning it, but there you go.”