Benji Kimpioka extends Sunderland deal

By NewsChain Sport
12:36pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Benji Kimpioka has signed a new one-year contract at Sunderland.

The 20-year-old striker, whose new deal has the option for a further year, has made eight Sky Bet League One appearances since arriving at the Stadium of Light four seasons ago.

Manager Phil Parkinson told Sunderland’s official website: “We’re very pleased that Benji’s contract situation has been resolved.

“Now, it’s up to him to work hard and push his way into the first-team picture.”

