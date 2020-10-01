Benji Kimpioka extends Sunderland deal
12:36pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Benji Kimpioka has signed a new one-year contract at Sunderland.
The 20-year-old striker, whose new deal has the option for a further year, has made eight Sky Bet League One appearances since arriving at the Stadium of Light four seasons ago.
Manager Phil Parkinson told Sunderland’s official website: “We’re very pleased that Benji’s contract situation has been resolved.
“Now, it’s up to him to work hard and push his way into the first-team picture.”