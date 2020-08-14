Ben Wiles lands new deal at Rotherham
Rotherham have handed a new contract to midfielder Ben Wiles.
The 21-year-old, who was born in the town and came through the club’s academy, will now stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium until 2023.
Wiles is “over the moon” at committing to a club he supported as a boy.
“I’m over the moon with it, talks started before Covid came into it and stuff like that. I’m just happy to get it over the line and kick on from here. I’m looking forward to giving my all for the Millers,” he said.
“Obviously it’s rewarding to see they’ve got faith in me and to get clarification I’m doing what they want me to do. I know if I keep doing that, then the club is going to keep looking after me, I owe a lot to them because they are giving me the support to get better.
“I love my football at Rotherham, I’ve never really played anywhere else. The fans are great and the staff are unbelievable, they give us all the resources we need so I’m really enjoying my football here.”