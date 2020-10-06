Ben House brace earns Eastleigh victory over Torquay
21:58pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Ben House hit a second-half brace to earn Eastleigh a 2-1 home win over Torquay and keep them top of the National League.
Eastleigh battered Barnet 5-1 on Saturday but fell behind in the 24th minute when Sam Sherring, on loan from Bournemouth, headed in his first senior goal from a corner.
But House pulled Eastleigh level in the 73rd minute with an effort into the far corner from an acute angle.
House, who was also on target in their opening match, then made it three goals in two games as he headed in Sam Smart’s cross with eight minutes left.