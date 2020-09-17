Ben Gladwin set to feature for MK Dons against Lincoln
MK Dons have been handed a fitness boost with Ben Gladwin expected to be fit enough to feature in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Lincoln.
Gladwin has been struggling with a persistent knee injury but Dons boss Russell Martin is hoping to have the midfielder in his squad this weekend.
Martin does still have plenty of players sidelined but the likes of George Williams, Richard Keogh, Louis Thompson and Kieran Agard have all stepped up their training since the opening weekend draw with Doncaster.
Warren O’Hora and Lasse Sorensen made their debuts against the Dons but Scott Fraser is still being eased up to match fitness.
Lincoln are likely to be without Joe Walsh, who is suffering with a thigh strain and looks set to miss out against the side he left this summer.
He was joined in trading Milton Keynes for Lincoln by Conor McGrandles, who is fit to feature at his former home.
The Imps thrashed Bradford 5-0 in their Carabao Cup second-round clash on Tuesday to set up a home tie against Liverpool in round three.
Liam Bridcutt came on for the closing stages of the win and could play more minutes on his way back from a hamstring injury.