Ben Garner set to ring changes as Bristol Rovers host Northampton
Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner is expected to freshen up the team as he looks to produced a response in the Sky Bet League One match against Northampton.
The Pirates lost 4-1 at Doncaster last weekend, to leave them bottom of the table with only a point from the opening three games.
Foward Jonah Ayunga and teenage midfielder Zain Walker both came off the bench at the Keepmoat Stadium, where on-loan Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick made his club debut.
Defender Jack Baldwin is looking to make his first league appearance of the new campaign, while right-back Josh Hare could be drafted back into the squad as he steps up recovery from his ACL injury.
Northampton boss Keith Curle will continue to carefully manage the return of several players ahead of the trip to to the Memorial Stadium.
Forward Harry Smith, who had been out with a leg problem, came back into to the starting XI for last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Hull, so will be one of those monitored.
Defender Luke Racic was substituted during the closing stages with a slight hamstring concern and faces a late fitness check.
Striker Joe Nuttall came off the bench to make his first appearance for the Cobblers since joining on loan from Blackpool, while midfielder Nicky Adams made a late cameo, so should also be involved again.