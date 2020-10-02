Ben Chilwell: Brendan Rodgers grudgingly said Chelsea are ‘perfect club’ for me

Ben Chilwell has revealed that Brendan Rodgers grudgingly admitted Chelsea could help take the England left-back “to the next level”.

Chelsea were able to prise Chilwell away from Leicester for £45million this summer, with the 23-year-old admitting leaving the Foxes proved a wrench.

And now Chilwell has said Leicester boss Rodgers told him how Chelsea could advance his career, despite still trying to keep him at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers File Photo - (Copyright PA Wire)

“It was definitely a mixture of emotions to leave Leicester after being there so long,” said Chilwell.

“It felt like home at the time and I had a lot of friends there, not just players but the staff as well.

“I got on really well with the manager, I got on really well with the owner so it was difficult to leave in terms of that.

“I had a really good conversation with Brendan Rodgers and he said it would be a great thing for my career coming here; that it would take me to the next level.

“He said Chelsea was the perfect club for me to play at – he was desperate for me to stay at Leicester, but he did say that Chelsea was a good club for me to come to and improve myself.

“He only had good things to say about the club having been here himself.

“It was a mixture of emotions but it was the best thing for me and the excitement overtook all of that.”

TODO: define component type factbox

Chilwell’s former team-mate James Maddison posted an Instagram video paying tribute to the left-back on his departure from the Foxes.

And Chilwell admitted that only heaped up the emotions around his Stamford Bridge switch.

“I did feel emotional, yes,” said Chilwell.

“It was quite funny because when he posted it; I think I actually got more messages from that video than I did on the actual move itself.

“It went down quite well, didn’t it? Although, I had a few people messaging me having jokes that it was like I had passed away or something! It seemed like that sort of video. It was difficult to leave. When I have friends like that, that I am that close with like James, it makes it a bit more difficult.

“But we still keep in contact, we talk most days; just about general things, how he is doing and how I am doing. He knows it is what’s best for my career and there’s no-one happier than him (for me). We are still good friends and we will continue to be.”