Bayern Munich survive scare to beat Eintracht Frankfurt and move four points clear at top of Bundesliga
Bayern Munich survived a second half wobble to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 and restore their four point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.
A pair of smart first half finishes from Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller saw the champions coast to a 2-0 advantage at the break.
And when Robert Lewandowski thumped home a header for his 41st goal of the season less than a minute into the second half, it appeared the game had been put to bed.
But out of nowhere two headers within the space of three minutes, both from corners and both from defender Martin Hinteregger, suddenly saw Adi Hütter’s side back in the game.
But the visitors hopes lasted just six short minutes as left-back Alphonso Davies put on the afterburners to surge into the box and slot home from close range.
There was time for Hinteregger to score another goal 16 minutes from time, although this time it came in his own net as a calamitous clearance ended up in his own net after Kevin Trapp’s initial save from substitute Serge Gnabry.
The win is Bayern’s seventh victory in a row in all competitions and they also extend their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 12 games.
Hans-Dieter Flick’s side once again move four points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who had cut Bayern’s lead for just a few hours following their 2-0 win over Wolfsburg earlier today.
It is the second weekend of Bundesliga fixtures since German football became the first of Europe’s top five leagues to return since the coronavirus pandemic.