Bayern Munich took a huge step towards an eighth successive Bundesliga title as Joshua Kimmich’s brilliant first half strike saw them beat chasers Borussia Dortmund 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park.

It could have been a different story for the hosts if Erling Braut Haaland’s effort after just 35 seconds had not been cleared off the line by Jerome Boateng.

Haaland had netted 13 times in 13 games for Dortmund before today but failed to find the back of the net against Bayern - (Copyright Imago/PA Images )

And they were made to pay before the break when German full-back Kimmich wonderfully lobbed Dortmund keeper Roman Burki in what proved to be the decisive moment of the match.

England winger Jadon Sancho was brought into the fold at the break as boss Lucien Favre looked to inject some inspiration into his side.

But it proved not to be as Bayern limited the youngster and the in-form Haaland to precious little as they secured their biggest victory of the season to date.

The win moves them seven points clear of second place Dortmund with just six games remaining - a lead they would not expect to relinquish.

It was also Dortmund’s first defeat in seven league matches as they came into the game off the back of six straight wins.

Tonight marks the third round of fixtures in the German top flight as it continues its return following the coronavirus pandemic.

All matches are being played behind closed doors, with tonight’s potential title decider feeling somewhat eerie with no live audience.

The Bundesliga is the first of Europe’s top five leagues to return since the COVID-19 lockdown, with La Liga expected to be next when it comes back in early June.

The Premier League and Serie A are still awaiting confirmed return dates, while France’s Ligue 1 season has already been finished.