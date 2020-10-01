Barrow sign defender Yoan Zouma
Barrow have announced the signing of defender Yoan Zouma.
The 22-year-old Frenchman, brother of Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma, has spent the last two seasons at Bolton.
Barrow boss David Dunn told the club’s official website: “Yoan played in League One last year and he’s a player I have been aware of because I’ve watched him over the last couple of seasons.
“He has some really good attributes; he’s quick, he defends the space in behind really well and I feel like we have got another player in who is going to be really good for the future.”