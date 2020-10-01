Barrow sign defender Yoan Zouma

Yoan Zouma has joined Barrow
Yoan Zouma has joined Barrow - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:31pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barrow have announced the signing of defender Yoan Zouma.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, brother of Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma, has spent the last two seasons at Bolton.

Barrow boss David Dunn told the club’s official website: “Yoan played in League One last year and he’s a player I have been aware of because I’ve watched him over the last couple of seasons.

“He has some really good attributes; he’s quick, he defends the space in behind really well and I feel like we have got another player in who is going to be really good for the future.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barrow

PA