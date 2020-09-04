Barrow land Scott Wilson
English Football League newcomers Barrow have strengthened their squad with the signing of defender Scott Wilson.
The 20-year-old joins David Dunn’s side after being released by hometown club Burnley at the end of last season.
Wilson had a spell on loan at National League North side Blyth Spartans last term having also had a similar stint with Stalybridge Celtic.
He is in contention to make his debut in Saturday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie at Derby.
Barrow later announced Rob Kelly as assistant manager, linking up with Dunn again after the pair were at Blackburn together.
Kelly’s last role was in the Bundesliga alongside Uwe Rosler at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Dunn said: “I wanted to get the right people around me because I think that’s really important for a young manager.
“I am absolutely delighted that Rob has agreed to come on board – I think it’s a bit of a coup for the football club.”