Barrie McKay rejoins Fleetwood on loan from Swansea

Barrie McKay is back at Fleetwood - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:49pm, Fri 25 Sep 2020
Barrie McKay says he is “buzzing” to return to Fleetwood after sealing a season-long loan move from Swansea.

The Scotland international spent the second half of last season at Highbury Stadium, scoring twice in 10 appearances.

The forward told Fleetwood’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be back at Fleetwood, getting back to playing games and trying to help the team.

“It’s good to be back – it’s easy coming back here because you know all the surroundings and all the staff. Most of the players I played with last year are still here so that will make it an easier settling-in period.

“Everyone seems to be excited having me back and that was probably the biggest thing for me coming back was the belief I had, not only from the players but the coaching staff last year, so hopefully I can repay that.

“I just want to get out there and start playing with the boys. Obviously, they’ve added a lot of good players and they are scoring some goals – hopefully, I can create some for them and score some myself.”

