Barnsley without injured Ben Williams for Nottingham Forest visit
Barnsley will be without defender Ben Williams for their Carabao Cup encounter with Nottingham Forest.
The 21-year-old left-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the Tykes’ training camp last month and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Attacking midfielder Dominik Frieser could make his debut on Saturday following his arrival from LASK.
Kilian Ludewig has returned to Oakwell on loan after spending the second half of last season with the club and the full-back is in contention to feature.
Luke Freeman is in line to make his Forest debut after signing on loan from Sheffield United last week.
The midfielder joined the Reds until the end of the season, when they could make his stay permanent.
Fellow midfielder Fouad Bachirou, striker Lyle Taylor and defender Tyler Blackett could also make their bows.
Forest will, however, be without Matty Cash after he joined Premier League side Aston Villa on Thursday.