Barnsley sign in-demand Isaac Christie-Davies

By NewsChain Sport
17:51pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
Barnsley fought off competition from a number of Sky Bet Championship rivals to sign midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies, according to chief executive Dane Murphy.

The 22-year-old box-to-box midfielder opted to join the Reds on a three-year-deal following his departure from Liverpool this summer.

Murphy told Barnsley’s website: “Isaac has real pedigree and we feel that under the guidance of (head coach) Gerhard Struber, he can prove to be a key part of our club going forward.

“He’s strong, athletic and hungry to make his mark in the professional game.

“There was lots of interest in Isaac, as you’d expect, so we are delighted to get this one over the line.”

Christie-Davies said: “I watched a lot of Barnsley from last season and I was really impressed with the high-pressing style and having spoken to the gaffer, I think I’ll fit into his system.”

