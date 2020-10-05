Barnsley sign Celtic youngster Jack Aitchison on three-year deal
Barnsley have announced the signing of striker Jack Aitchison from Celtic on a three-year deal.
The 20-year-old is set to immediately head out to a Sky Bet League Two club on a season-long loan, with the option for the Tykes to recall him in January.
Aitchison scored on his Celtic debut aged 16 four years ago before spending time on loan with Dumbarton, Alloa and Forest Green, for whom he scored seven times in 32 appearances last season.
He said on Barnsley’s official website: “I was excited to get down here and get the deal done. As soon as I knew there was a chance of coming to Barnsley, I didn’t have to think twice.
“This is a good club where I know I’ll be able to improve and develop my game.”
Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy said: “Jack is a real talent and we’re delighted to have secured his services. He comes with real pedigree, having progressed through the Celtic academy set-up and is hungry to prove himself in England.
“We have no doubt that Jack will play a significant role at Oakwell in the near future, but right now it is vital for his continued development that he plays regular football.
“Jack will spend a period of time in League Two, but we will monitor his progress closely.”