Barnet bounce back from Eastleigh thrashing to beat Dagenham
21:58pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Barnet bounced back from their opening-day thrashing as they scored twice in the final five minutes to win 2-1 at Dagenham in the National League.
The Bees, who lost 5-1 at home to Eastleigh on Saturday, fell behind on the half-hour when Angelo Balanta nodded in Myles Weston’s corner.
Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham saved well from JJ Hooper and Wesley Fonguck before the home side had Luke Croll sent off for a second caution in the 58th minute.
Elliott Johnson hit the bar for Daggers but was then penalised for handball with five minutes left and Hooper made no mistake from the penalty spot.
Three minutes later Eliot Richards fired into the bottom corner from 25 yards as Dagenham went down to a second successive defeat.