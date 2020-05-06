Barcelona manager Quique Setien plans to put his players through a pre-season type training regime in order to prepare them for the return of La Liga.

The Catalan giants will have their players tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday before the squad is allowed to resume individual training.

And while no date has been set in stone for the Spanish season's return, organisers are hoping games can get back underway in June.

Speaking about the return to training, boss Setien said: "In terms of time, it will be a kind of pre-season.

“We will adapt to the circumstances and what we can do and I'm sure we will find the way to complete everything we have to tell them and that they can put into practice on the field.”

When the La Liga season returns, Barcelona will resume with a two-point lead over Real Madrid in the title race.

All 20 clubs in Spain's top flight have 11 games remaining, with Espanyol, Leganes and Mallorca currently occupying the relegation places.

