Bahrain Pride is impressive at Ripon

Bahrain Pride maintained his unbeaten record with a thoroughly impressive display in the EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy.

A winner on his racecourse debut at Windsor a fortnight ago, Simon and Ed Crisford’s youngster was a 4-1 shot as he stepped up to Listed class in North Yorkshire.

Drawn widest of all in stall one, Bahrain Pride was anchored in midfield for much of the six-furlong contest by James Doyle before travelling powerfully to the lead passing the two-furlong marker.

The challengers attempted to bridge the gap, but the Kodiac colt never looked in real danger of being caught and passed the post with almost two lengths in hand over runner-up Internationaldream, with Terrichang best of the rest in third.

Ed Crisford was not present, but said via telephone: “I’m delighted with that performance. He quickened up really well and did it nicely.

“We were a bit worried about the draw, and Ripon can be tricky for an inexperienced horse. He did look a bit inexperienced, but I was impressed by the way he quickened up.

“We’ll probably head for the Mill Reef Stakes next. The ground was soft at Windsor, and I’d imagine it was fairly tacky ground today, but I actually think he’ll be a better horse on better ground.

“Hopefully he’s a nice horse for the future.”

Setantii Girl (centre) looks a smart prospect for James Given - (Copyright PA Wire)

Earlier in the afternoon, James Given’s newcomer Setantii Girl belied her starting price of 22-1 as she made a big impression in winning on her introduction in the Visit ripon-races.co.uk Novice Auction Stakes.

The daughter of Sir Prancealot was being pushed along at the halfway stage by James Sullivan, but came home strongly to beat 6-5 favourite Charlie Fellowes by a length and three-quarters.

Given said: “I did say to Jimmy (Sullivan) beforehand that I wouldn’t be surprised if she ran well, because she’d shown some nice work at home.

“She came from the breeze-ups, but is a very laid-back filly and a pleasure to train, to be honest.

“The second horse is rated 74 and was giving us 5lb, so you’d think she’s probably run to a rating in the mid-70s – and she can only improve.

Love Is Golden (left) was a clear-cut winner - (Copyright PA Wire)

“Whether we go down the nursery route or go for a little conditions race somewhere, we’ll see. It would be nice to think she could improve enough to try and get some black type somewhere along the line.”

Mark Johnston and Joe Fanning teamed up to land the British Stallion Studs EBF Winksley Novice Stakes with 9-1 shot Love Is Golden, while David O’Meara’s 100-30 chance Hortzadar finished with a flourish to claim the Ripon Rowels Handicap under 5lb claimer Sean Kirrane.

The Tim Easterby-trained Poet’s Dawn (7-2) led his rivals a merry dance in the Billy Nevett Memorial Handicap, with David Allan doing the steering.