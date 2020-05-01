The 2021 World Badminton Championships have been rescheduled to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

The tournament was due to begin in August 2021 but has now been pushed back and will take place on November 29-December 5 in the Spanish city of Huelva.

The Tokyo Games were due to take place this summer but were postponed by a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And the Badminton World Federation president Poul-Erik Hoyer said in a statement: "The move allows both the Olympic badminton competition and the World Championships to be conducted with equal fairness for everyone.

“The new schedule will allow players to have a clear focus for 2021 in which they will have dual objectives of both the Olympic Games and World Championships.”

And the qualifying process for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the World Championships will be announced at a later date.