Back to league line-ups for Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City boss Dean Holden will make several changes to his side when the Robins resume league action against Sheffield Wednesday.
Holden made eight changes for the Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa and his starting line-up on Sunday will more closely resemble that which took to the field at Stoke last weekend.
Daniel Bentley, Alfie Mawson, Jack Hunt, Jamie Paterson, Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin and Nahki Wells are among those players expected to be recalled.
Club captain Tomas Kalas remains out along with Callum O’Dowda (groin), Jay Dasilva (shin), Joe Morrell (calf), Joe Williams (thigh), Liam Walsh (quad) and Nathan Baker (hamstring).
Owls boss Garry Monk is likely to change his entire starting XI at Ashton Gate.
Monk, who made 11 changes against Fulham in the cup, could revert to an unchanged league team for the third straight game after collecting four points in the opening two fixtures against Cardiff and Watford.
Monk is hopeful that Korede Adedoyin’s registration will be completed in time for the match after signing the young forward earlier this month.
Chey Dunkley and Osaze Urhoghide are both back in training but not yet ready for first-team action.