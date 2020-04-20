Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis has deleted his social media accounts after posts suggesting he broke isolation regulations while in Spain.

A photo, which identified him as being in Girona, Spain, showed him by the side of the road in his car with the caption: "Day 34 - cracked and left the house. #covid19 can suck my ass and so can #quarantine."

Some of his followers then reacted to the post by insisting he should not have put it up, to which Dennis responded: "Or I could show the reality of how shit the situation is and not be one of your beloved drones who show their 'perfect world' as an elite athlete. Which one would you like - real or fake?"

He later added: "Imagine if everyone lived by your ideal world that we can't speak our mind and show our emotions."

Related videos

Spain has been one of the countries worst hit by coronavirus with more than 200,000 positive cases and 20,852 deaths.

Last week, some workers were allowed to return to their jobs but the majority of the country remains in lockdown.