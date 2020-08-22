Aubameyang’s flash cars and Fight Camp karaoke – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

Lyon’s Alex Greenwood was all set for her side’s Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Former Arsenal and England great Alex Scott sent best wishes to her former side ahead of their quarter-final.

Current Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed off his impressive car selection.

Theo Walcott was back at work with his Everton team-mates.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli joined Twitter.

Michael Owen was keen to give us his Champions League final predictions.

Cricket

Jos Buttler notched up his second Test century in the third Test against Pakistan.

His Lancashire team-mate Liam Livingstone tweeted congratulations.

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed Friday night.

Sam Curran was pleased after being released from England’s Test bubble to play for Surrey against Kent.

David Warner was doing what David Warner does best these days ahead of jetting off to England for the upcoming limited overs tour.

Golf

Things did not go quite so well for Rory McIlroy in the US.

Justin Rose was relieved after sinking a 25-foot putt on the last to make the cut at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

And tennis star Jamie Murray appreciated the shot.

Tennis

Sticking with tennis, Stan Wawrinka was celebrating winning the in Prague Open Challenger.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was hard at practice ahead of the US Open.

Angelique Kerber is itching to get back on court after taking the decision to fly to the US Open.

Snooker

Defending champion Jimmy White was looking forward to locking horns with an old adversary as he prepared to take on seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry in the World Seniors Snooker Championship at the Crucible.

Boxing

Fight Camp karaoke, featuring Eddie Hearn, was everything we expected it to be.

Hearn was celebrating ahead of the final night of Fight Camp, where Dillian Whyte squares off against Alexander Povetkin.

Also on the bill is Katie Taylor’s rematch with Delfine Persoon, who she beat in a controversial encounter last year to become undisputed women’s lightweight champion. Terri Harper wished Taylor luck.