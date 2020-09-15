Aubameyang finally signs and high praise for Osaka – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.

Football

Football’s worst-kept secret was out of the bag.

But only after some more teasing.

England batsman Ollie Pope was very pleased with the news.

Will Chelsea be Premier League contenders this season?

Kai Havertz made his Blues bow following a big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Jadon Sancho celebrated his 100th Borussia Dortmund appearance in style.

While fellow Englishman Jude Bellingham marked his BVB debut with a goal.

Miralem Pjanic was unveiled at the Nou Camp.

Jack Grealish was staying at home.

John Egan reacted to Sheffield United’s opening-day defeat to Wolves.

A win which very much pleased Joao Moutinho.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is keen to get their campaign underway.

Full-back Alex Greenwood was working hard with the Lionesses.

Real Madrid announced themselves as social media kings.

Cricket

Joe Root was ready to sign off a unique summer on a high.

Like father, like daughters?

Joe Denly saluted another fine knock from Kent team-mate and rising England star Zak Crawley.

The Covid-19 protocols caused Lancashire’s Steven Croft a few issues in their Roses win over Yorkshire.

Boxing

Dillian Whyte now has a date to seek revenge against Alexander Povetkin.

Tennis

US Open champion Naomi Osaka was very excited to receive some high-level congratulations.

Genie Bouchard got the go ahead to fly.

Rafael Nadal will be back in action tomorrow night in Rome.

Which was looking a picture!

Simona Halep toasted doubles success.

Victoria Azarenka set about putting her US Open final defeat behind her.

Golf

An honour for DJ.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas shared an artistic throwback.