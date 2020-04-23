Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson has staged a home heptathlon where she competed against her pet dogs in lockdown.

In the jokey video uploaded to Twitter, fans can see KJT lining up against her two dogs, Chorizo and Bronx, with the familiar commentary of former Olympic athlete and world champion Steve Cram in the background.

For the 100m hurdles they all run up her hallway and jump over some pillows, though one pooch smashes into a cushion which requires a replay.

From there they high jump onto KJT's bed, shotput socks into a draw, do the 200m around her garden and do the long jump next to toilet roll.

As the competition continues, the Brit uses a paper plane as a javelin and runs the 800m by running through her hallway into another room.

In a shock result, KJT wins the competition much to the dogs dismay.

