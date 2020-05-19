Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt becomes a father as he and girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcome baby girl
9:15am, Tue 19 May 2020
Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after his girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl.
The news was revealed on Monday by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness as he shared his best wishes to the couple on Twitter.
“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl,” he wrote.
The news comes just two months after Bolt and Bennett, both 33, held a baby shower to reveal the gender to friends, family and fans.
No further details including the name or weight of the baby have been revealed but it is understood she was born on Sunday May 17.